The Long Hangover - CoffioCake - Multifandom [Archive of Our Own]
“I don't like that Superman has to be something bigger than himself in order to make other people feel safe. Superman has to be—or, at least, seem to be—better, kinder, wiser, and more self-controlled than any human being because, if he isn’t beyond reproach, he’s just another all-powerful alien who could destroy mankind on a whim. By accident.”
“You don’t like him because of his act?”
“I don’t dislike him, okay? I just don’t want to treat him like he's some amazing thing. People gush about him because he seems perfect, right? But, he's probably just a boring guy who happens to be able to fly.
Because people see him as this... paragon of virtue, he has to live up to their expectations. If he ever falls short, best case scenario he'll disappoint people who love him; worst case, he'll wind up hunted, captured, and killed by a mob because humanity would be too terrified to let someone that strong and fallible live.
In a way, I can understand people's fear of metas. Power of any kind can, if abused, be dangerous; but, that doesn’t make it realistic to expect flawlessness from someone just because they can fly or shape shift. Metas are people too. Even the kindest have a dark side or a questionable past; that's part of living. To put anyone on a pedestal and force them to contort into an impossible shape just so you can feel safe about letting them live..? It's preposterous.”
