Закладка "game airplane"

game airplane
import pygame
import random
from random import randint
import time
#Настройки окна
WIDTH = 500
HEIGHT = 500
FPS = 60
#Настройка цвета
BLACK = (0,0,0)
WHITE = (255,255,255)
RED = (255,0,0)
BLUE = (128, 166, 255)
#Инициализация
pygame.init()
pygame.display.set_caption('Jet Fighters!')
screen = pygame.display.set_mode((WIDTH,HEIGHT))
clock = pygame.time.Clock()
#Время
lastTime = 0
currentTime = 0
# Герой
x = WIDTH // 2
y = HEIGHT // 2
hero = pygame.Rect(x, y, 60, 50)
heroImg = pygame.image.load('fighterjet.png')
heros = []
# Враги
enemies = []
enemycd = 10
enemyImage = pygame.image.load('redfighterjet.png')
enemyRect = enemyImage.get_rect()
we = enemyRect.width
he = enemyRect.height
points = 0
# Небо
screen.fill([0, 0, 255])
ws = enemyRect.width
hs = enemyRect.height
# Ракеты
wb = 2
hb = 5
bulletImg = pygame.image.load("blackmissle.png")
bullets = []
isShot = False
# Ракеты врага
wb = 2
hb = 5
bulletenemyImg = pygame.image.load("redmissle.png")
bulletenemies = []
isenemyShot = False
bulletenemycd = 10
# Шрифты
pointsT = pygame.font.SysFont('comic sans ms', 14)
gameover = pygame.font.SysFont('comic sans ms', 60)
# Текст
gameover_text = gameover.render('GAME OVER', 1, WHITE)
SIZE = (500,500)
font = pygame.font.SysFont("arial", 18)
a = SIZE[0] // 2
b = SIZE[1] // 2
R = 25
herospeed = 10
herohp = 10
move = "NONE"
time_counter = clock.tick()
ae = randint(0,450)
be = -50
enemyspeed = 5
enemycolor = (0,0,255)
enemydamage = 1
blockhp = False
gamemode = 1
moving = ''
GO = False
isGameRunning = True
while isGameRunning:
if gamemode == 1:
for event in pygame.event.get():
if event.type == pygame.QUIT:
isGameRunning = False
if event.type == pygame.MOUSEBUTTONDOWN:
if event.pos[0] > 170 and event.pos[0] < 160 + 170 ∖
and event.pos[1] > 100 and event.pos[1] < 100 + 50:
gamemode = 2
if event.pos[0] > 170 and event.pos[0] < 160 + 170 ∖
and event.pos[1] > 200 and event.pos[1] < 200 + 50:
if event.button == 1:
if herospeed > 5:
herospeed -= 1
if event.button == 3:
if herospeed < 15:
herospeed += 1
if event.pos[0] > 170 and event.pos[0] < 160 + 170 ∖
and event.pos[1] > 300 and event.pos[1] < 300 + 50:
isGameRunning = False
text = font.render("Сложность: " + str(herospeed),1,BLACK)
screen.fill(BLACK)
pygame.draw.rect(screen, (0,255,0), (170,100,160,50))
pygame.draw.rect(screen, (255,255,0), (170,200,160,50))
pygame.draw.rect(screen, (255,0,0), (170,300,160,50))
screen.blit(text, (170,200))
if gamemode == 2:
screen.fill(BLUE)
for event in pygame.event.get():
if event.type == pygame.QUIT:
isGameRunning = False
if event.type == pygame.KEYDOWN:
if event.key == pygame.K_LEFT:
moving = 'LEFT'
if event.key == pygame.K_RIGHT:
moving = 'RIGHT'
if event.key == pygame.K_UP:
moving = 'UP'
if event.key == pygame.K_DOWN:
moving = 'DOWN'
if event.key == pygame.K_SPACE:
isShot = True
if event.key == pygame.K_ESCAPE:
GO = True
time_counter = clock.tick()
if time_counter > 20:
isenemyShot = True
if event.type == pygame.KEYUP:
if event.key == pygame.K_LEFT or event.key == pygame.K_RIGHT or event.key == pygame.K_UP or event.key == pygame.K_DOWN:
moving = 'STOP'
# Передвижение персонажа
if moving == 'LEFT' and hero.left > 0:
hero.left -= herospeed
if moving == 'RIGHT' and hero.right < WIDTH:
hero.left += herospeed
if moving == 'UP' and hero.top > 0:
hero.top -= herospeed
if moving == 'DOWN' and hero.bottom < HEIGHT:
hero.top += herospeed
# СТОЛКНОВЕНИЕ
# Враг с героем
for enemy in enemies:
if hero.colliderect(enemy):
points -= 1
# Враг с ракетой
for bullet in bullets:
for enemy in enemies:
if bullet.colliderect(enemy):
points += 1
bullets.remove(bullet)
enemies.remove(enemy)
# Ракета с ракетой
for bullet in bullets:
for bulletenemy in bulletenemies:
if bullet.colliderect(bulletenemy):
points += 1
bullets.remove(bullet)
bulletenemies.remove(bulletenemy)
# Отрисовка счета
points_text = pointsT.render('Очки: ' + str(points), 1, WHITE)
screen.blit(points_text, (10,10))
# Ракеты
# Создание ракет
if isShot:
bulRect = pygame.Rect(hero.left + 33, hero.top + 5, wb, hb)
bullets.append(bulRect)
isShot = False
# Отрисовка ракет
for bullet in bullets:
screen.blit(bulletImg, (bullet.left, bullet.top))
bullet.top -= 5
#Удаление ракет
index_bul = 0
for b in bullets:
if b.bottom < -5:
bullets.pop(index_bul)
index_bul += 1
# Ракеты ВРАГА
# Создание ракет врага
if isenemyShot:
bulenemyRect = pygame.Rect(enemyRect.left + 33, enemyRect.top + 5, wb, hb)
bulletenemies.append(bulenemyRect)
x_enemy = random.randint(we, WIDTH - we)
bulletenemies.append(pygame.Rect(x_enemy, -he, we, he))
isenemyShot = False
# Отрисовка ракет
for bulletenemy in bulletenemies:
screen.blit(bulletenemyImg, (bulletenemy.left, bulletenemy.top))
bulletenemy.top += 5
#Удаление ракет
index_bulenemy = 0
for bulletenemy in bulletenemies:
if bulletenemy.bottom < -5:
bulletenemies.pop(index_bulenemy)
index_bulenemy += 1
# Враги
currentTime = pygame.time.get_ticks()
# Создание врагов
if currentTime - lastTime > enemycd:
x_enemy = random.randint(we, WIDTH - we)
enemies.append(pygame.Rect(x_enemy, -he, we, he))
lastTime = currentTime
enemycd = random.randint(100, 5000)
# Отрисовка врагов
for enemy in enemies:
screen.blit(enemyImage, (enemy.left, enemy.top))
enemy.top += 2
index_enemy = 0
# Удаление врагов
for enemy in enemies:
if enemy.top > HEIGHT:
del enemies[index_enemy]
for bulletenemy in bulletenemies:
if bulletenemy.colliderect(hero):
points -= 1
#bulletenemies.remove(bulletenemy)
#Отрисовка героя
screen.blit(heroImg, (hero.left, hero.top))
if GO:
screen.fill(BLACK)
screen.blit(gameover_text, (50, 200))
pygame.display.update()
clock.tick(FPS)
pygame.quit()
